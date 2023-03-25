Harish Rao hammers Bandi Sanjay Kumar over remarks against State govt

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao slammed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay over his remarks against the government for opting out of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Rao pointed out that several States, including Gujarat, have opted out of the scheme. In a quick reaction to Sanjay's demand to implement PMFBY, he said nearly 10 States and five union Territories have opposed the scheme. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar himself admitted the same in Parliament.

The minister questioned the Bandi to explain why Prime Minister Narendra Modi's native State was not implementing the scheme. He said though Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced Rs 10,000/acre as relief assistance to farmers, the Opposition leaders were finding it as a small amount.

"It is unfortunate that Opposition leaders like Bandi don't understand the plight of farmers". He said the Opposition leaders have the history of bringing contentious farm laws which led to deaths of hundreds of farmers. The Centre withdrew the laws by tendering apology to the farming community. Rao said the BJP which came to power by promising to double the farmers' income, had doubled Adani's income, instead. He took strong exception to BJP leaders trying to criticise the government which always stood by farmers and made them strong.