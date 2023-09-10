Live
- In Constitution, it is defined India, that is Bharat, says Rahul
- FM Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Liu Kun; discusses G20-related issues
- Family member suffering from fatty liver disease? You may be at similar risk
- Jharkhand: CISF Fire Wing rescues 21 persons from building collapse site
- Asia Cup: The whole world will watch this match, says Naseem Shah on India-Pakistan clash
- Delhi Declaration healthy solution for equitable balance of interest says Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov
- Kerala will become fully sports literate state in 10 years: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Pakistan
- Telangana pays tributes to revolutionary fighter Chakali Ailamma
- Bangladesh's inflation surges to 9.92% in August amid soaring food costs
Just In
Harish Rao inaugurates Sri Maharenuka Ellamma Devi Gowda Kalyana Mandapam in Siddipet
The Sri Maharenuka Ellamma Devi Gowda Kalyana Mandapam, constructed under the supervision of the Siddipet Gowda Society, was inaugurated by the Minister of Health and Medical Affairs, Harish Rao
The Sri Maharenuka Ellamma Devi Gowda Kalyana Mandapam, constructed under the supervision of the Siddipet Gowda Society, was inaugurated by the Minister of Health and Medical Affairs, Harish Rao. As part of the inauguration, a special pooja was performed at the Sri Renuka Ellamma Temple.
In another event, Minister Harish Rao, along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, released free fish fry in Chintala pond located in Siddipet. Following this, Minister Harish Rao, in collaboration with Associate Minister Talasani, distributed identity cards to 7,200 fishermen from Siddipet and Dubbaka constituencies at the Siddipet Agricultural Market Yard.
Several public representatives, including Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, MP Kota Prabhakar Reddy, ZP Chairperson Roja Sharma, former Legislative Council Chairman Swami Goud, Kuthbullapur MLA Vivekananda Goud, Geeta Industrial Corporation Chairman Palle Ravi Goud, and others, participated in the program.