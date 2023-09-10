Harish Rao inaugurates Sri Maharenuka Ellamma Devi Gowda Kalyana Mandapam in Siddipet

The Sri Maharenuka Ellamma Devi Gowda Kalyana Mandapam, constructed under the supervision of the Siddipet Gowda Society, was inaugurated by the Minister of Health and Medical Affairs, Harish Rao. As part of the inauguration, a special pooja was performed at the Sri Renuka Ellamma Temple.

In another event, Minister Harish Rao, along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, released free fish fry in Chintala pond located in Siddipet. Following this, Minister Harish Rao, in collaboration with Associate Minister Talasani, distributed identity cards to 7,200 fishermen from Siddipet and Dubbaka constituencies at the Siddipet Agricultural Market Yard.

Several public representatives, including Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, MP Kota Prabhakar Reddy, ZP Chairperson Roja Sharma, former Legislative Council Chairman Swami Goud, Kuthbullapur MLA Vivekananda Goud, Geeta Industrial Corporation Chairman Palle Ravi Goud, and others, participated in the program.