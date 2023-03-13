Harish Rao inspects Kanti Velugu program in Gajwel, praises staff

Telangana State Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao made a surprise visit to the Kanti Velugu camp in Gajwel town and talked to the women who came to the camp and inquired about the medical services being provided. Minister Harish Rao expressed happiness after saying that the services are good.



Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that the Kanti Velugu program is continuing successfully in the state and opined that 70 lakh eye tests have been completed so far including 32 lakh men and 38 lakh women have undergone eye tests.

The minister stated that while reading glasses have been distributed to 12 lakh people, prescription glasses have been identified to be distributed to eight lakh people. He said 20 lakh people have been cured of their eye problems by Kanti Velugu. Harish Rao congratulated the staff of Medical, Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments who are working hard and suggested the people to make use of the program.