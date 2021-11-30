Harish Rao is now president of AIIE

Telangana minister T Harish Rao has been elected as the president of All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) society. The election was unanimous.



In the recently held elections of the Exhibition Society, five office bearers and seven managing committee members were elected. The new office bearers who were elected include vice-president, Dr B Prabha Shankar, Secretary, Aditya Margam, Joint Secretary, M Chandra Shekar and Treasurer, Dheeraj Kumar Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Mohd Faheemuddin , B Papaiah Chakravarthy, K Prem Kumar Reddy, Sajid Mohd Ahmed, Vanam Satyender, M Suresh Raj and TN Vamsha Tilak have been elected as the members of the managing committee.