Harish Rao lambasted over Revanth Reddy's bitter comments on Rahul Gandhi's visit

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday came down heavily on State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao for his bitter comments against the Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. He said that Harish did not have the status to criticise Rahul Gandhi. He made these remarks on his official twitter account.

In his comments, he mocked that neither Harish nor his uncle and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would come out of their houses without any police protection.

He asked Harish as to why the police were arresting farmers ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit? He said that Harish could not understand the sacrifices made by Congress for the welfare of the people. Commenting on the visit of Rahul Gandhi, Harish wondered as to why Rahul was visiting the State ?