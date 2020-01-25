Harish Rao launches night school banner at Siddipet

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao launched Telangana Night School banner here on Friday. He appreciated MRPS Dappu Chandram for taking the initiative for eradicating illiteracy, as per the call given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He asked Chandram not to give up on his services to the needy. Municipal chairman Rajanarsu, Siddipet Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman Ravinder Reddy and people's representatives were present.

Later, Harish Rao took part in Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Pulluru Banda jathara (fair). He performed special pooja on the occasion and launched development works. The works include welcome arch for the temple costing Rs 10 lakh at Mustaffa Road, park setup by SUDA, kalyana mandapam costing Rs 50 lakh on the banda (rock). Rao expressed happiness over having darshan of the presiding deity in the auspicious Telugu month of 'Maghamasam'.