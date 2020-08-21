Harish Rao launches six mobile toilets in Sangareddy

Six 'She mobile bio-toilets' buses have been launched in Sangareddy by the minister T Harish Rao on Friday. The minister said that they should be at least one toilet per 1000 population according to the Swacch Survekshan norms and the Sangareddy district should possess 346 toilets for its population.

Rao went on to say that he along with the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has reviewed the developments to be made in the municipalities of the district and decided to launch mobile toilets in each and every municipality.

"The mobile toilets will be driven to the places like markets, parks, places of tourist attraction, places of gatherings so that women could use them," said the minister.

Old RTC buses have been converted into toilets and one bus has been deployed for six municipalities. "Earlier, there were 115 public toilets in the district and the government will launch 231 toilets within a month totalling around 346 toilets," Harish Rao said.

The toilets will be maintained under the public-private partnership mode. The initiative was first rolled out at Kosgi municipality of Narayanpet district.