Harish Rao lays foundation stone for Sangameshwara Upliftment Scheme

Telangana State Finance Minister Harish Rao said that the Sangameshwara Upliftment Scheme will be completed within two years and water will be provided to the farmers for irrigation purposes. The minister who performed Bhumi puja for the Sangameshwara Upliftment Project at Chinna Chalmeda in Munipalli Mandal of Sangareddy said that on the occasion of the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation day, the state is celebrating a 21-day festival. He said today is the most important day as it is celebrated as irrigation day.

Harish Rao recalled the situation of Narayankhed, Zaheerabad, and Andol, which were drought-stricken areas with the rulers in the undivided Andhra Pradesh not given water. He assured that in two years the lift scheme will be completed and water will be given to irrigation.

Stating that two crops will be grown after the completion of the Sangameshwar project, Harish Rai said that it was possible only with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that drinking water is provided to every house in the state and said that once this project is completed, irrigation water will come to every farm. He said that the BRS government has overcome the power cut problems in the area and providing 24-hour electricity to all sectors.