Harish Rao lays the foundation stone for construction of Ring Main Pipe Line in Siddipet

Telangana State Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ring Main Pipe Line at Kolanakunta Colony in Siddipet. He said that an 18 km long water pipeline will be constructed with Rs. 32 crores and revealed that construction of the ring main pipeline is being conducted in Siddipet after Hyderabad



Harish Rao said that people have been provided with purified drinking water continuously without any problems. The minister revealed that while 25 MMD lines are being laid at present, keeping in mind future needs, 50 MLD pipelines are being laid to meet the needs of 2050. The work will be completed in the next two months.



The concerned officials were directed to install signboards to prevent accidents during the pipeline construction. It is said that Siddipet stands as an example of development and will develop as an educational area. Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, ZP chairperson Roja Sharma, Municipal Chairman Kadaverugu Manjula, and district officials participated in this program.