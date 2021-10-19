Harish Rao promises 5,000 2 BHK houses for Huzurabad

Karimnagar: If the TRS wins in Huzurabad by-election 5000 double bedroom houses would be built in the constituency, stated Finance Minister T Harish Rao. He promised that the government would give pension for those above 57 years and Rs 50000 to less than one lakh farmer loans would be waived and 60 to 70 thousand jobs would be provided to the educated youth.

The Minister campaigning in Indiranagar and Shalapally in the constituency on Monday said that the government was planning to provide Rs 5 lakh to build a house for those who have their own land. He sought to know from the BJP candidate E Rajender what he would do if he wins and asked whether he could bring the price of an LPG cylinder to Rs.500. The BJP increased the wealth of the rich by looting the poor, he added.

Harish Rao said that the by-election was mid-term election. The TRS would be in government for the next two and a half years and KCR would be the CM and he would be the Finance Minister. The CM's love was a must for any work to happen after the election was over.

The BJP has raised prices whereas the TRS party has increased wealth in the State and distributed it to the poor. The BJP removed subsidies on LPG cylinder and Rs. 10 lakh crore loans have been written off to businessmen and the poor was put in trouble, the Minister said.

He said that the CM gave Rs 2016 pension to the poor. The poor families were supported under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme. Rs 10, 000 per acre was given to farmers for Yasangi and monsoon crop.

Harish Rao asked Rajender what he would do instead of making false allegations against KCR. Being a Minister Rajender did not build a single house. How could he do anything after he wins, he said and asked voters to support TRS nominee G Srinivas Yadav.