Harish Rao reprimands Director of Health for political statements

Hyderabad:The Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao reprimanded the Director of Health Gadala Srinivasa Rao for his political comments.

According to party sources the minister telephoned Srinivasa Rao asking him not to make any political statements by being in a responsible government position.

Gadala Srinivasa Rao is aspiring to contest elections and is focusing on the Kothagudem Assembly constituency by taking up service activities through his trust. He had recently started a program called 'Gadapa Gadapa ku Gadala' to reach out to the people in the constituency. He has been facing the ire of the opposition parties for giving political statements on different forums.

The director of health and MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao are at loggerheads in the constituency. With Vanama facing trial on the allegations of wrong affidavit, the aspirants in the constitution see this as an opportunity to contest election and enter the Assembly.

Ends