Harish Rao slams Congress, BJP, says BRS will clinch victory for third time

Telangana Minister Harish Rao has expressed confidence that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will come to power again, regardless of the opposition party. He stated that the manifesto being prepared by the TRS for the upcoming election will be so impressive that it will send shivers down the spine of opposition party. Harish Rao made these remarks while addressing a gathering in Mancherial Padtanapalli Sabha, where he also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.



Harish Rao highlighted the work being done by the TRS government, including the implementation of welfare schemes like Asara pension and Rythu Bandhu. He expressed confidence that the TRS will emerge victorious for the third time and there is no doubt about it.

In his speech, Harish Rao also accused the Congress of inciting communal riots and making extravagant promises to gain support. He referred to the Congress as the "hand of Bhasmasura," a mythological character known for his destructive tendencies.

Furthermore, Harish Rao targeted the BJP, predicting that the party will not win a single seat in Telangana. He criticized BJP President J.P. Nadda, reminding him that he could not make BJP win in his own state. Harish Rao sarcastically suggested that the BJP should form a committee to secure their deposit in elections, as their efforts to establish various committees have been unsuccessful.