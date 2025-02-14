  • Menu
Harish Rao to Launch ‘Porata Yatra’ from February 24 for Water Rights

Senior BRS leader and former minister Harish Rao has announced a ‘Porata Yatra’ (Struggle March) starting from February 24 to fight for water issues in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister Harish Rao has announced a ‘Porata Yatra’ (Struggle March) starting from February 24 to fight for water issues in Telangana. The yatra will cover Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, Narayankhed, and Andole constituencies.

Harish Rao accused the Congress government of neglecting key irrigation projects like Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara, which are crucial for farmers in the region. He stated that BRS will continue to fight until these projects are completed and ensure water for Telangana’s agricultural needs.

The former minister urged people to support the movement and criticized the Congress for allegedly failing to implement promises related to irrigation development. The yatra is expected to mobilize large public participation in the affected areas.

