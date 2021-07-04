Haritha Haram drive held in Banswada

Nizamabad: Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy on Saturday participated in Haritha Haram programme as well as the 4th phase of Pattana Pragathi in the sixth ward in Banswada town. He planted saplings and inaugurated 2BHK houses and presented them to beneficiaries.

The event was attended by Municipal Chairman Jangam Gangadhar, Kamareddy District Raitu Bandhu presidents Anji Reddy, AM chairman Pata Balakrishna, Pax chairman Krishna Reddy, Pitla Sridhar, former AMC chairman Guruvinay, mandal leaders Dodla Venkat Ram Reddy, Ejas, Alimuddin Baba, municipal vice-chairman Zubair, AMC vice-chairman Dasari Srinivas, Narla Uday, Mudireddy Vitthal Reddy, Raju, Hakeem, Rafi, Narsugonda, Kiran, Haimad, Wahab, Pota Reddy, Municipal Councilors Lingameshwar, Ravinder Reddy, Srinivas, Lingameshwar, Venkatesh, Motilal, Ramadevi Rajagoud, and others participated in tree plantation programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Reddy said the Palle Pragathi programme, initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was aimed at developing villages by improving infrastructure, ensuring economic and social equality, and providing cleanliness and greenery to boost biodiversity.

He said the programme rallies people together to practise clean and green practices and take up various works for amenities in rural areas. He urged the officials to pull down the dilapidated houses in the villages to avert accidents during the monsoon season and clean up the sewers and drains regularly.