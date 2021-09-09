Has a distinct advantage

Linking sale of alcohol with Aadhaar will be a distinct advantage whenever executed to comprehend the social propensities for the people.

Though this move may make one feel that the government is revelling in individuals life, the good side of it is that we will have the option to control the constraint of liquor one burns-through in a month and attempt to set a month to month share like in the Indian Army.

We may likewise see a decrease in the drink and drive cases which end up being lethal mishaps.