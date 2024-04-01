Hashish oil smuggling racket busted, three held

Hyderabad: On a tip-off, the SOT of Balanagar Zone Team along with Medchal police conducted joint operation and nabbed three accused identified as Gollu Kumaraswamy, Kodi Ajay Kumar and Swamy Ganesh, who indulged in procuring Hashish oil from Thuni of AP and selling it to the customers in Hyderabad and seized 2.2 litres of Hashish oil from their possession.

The police registered a case under Crime No 286/2024 under Sections 20 (II) (B) (C) read with Sec 8 of NDPS Act of Medchal police station and seized Hashish oil, three Mobile phones and one Pulsar Bike all worth Rs 12,30,000/-

On Friday, Ajay Kumar along with his friend Lokavarapu Swamy Ganesh went to Thuni area on their Pulsar Bike and took delivery of the contraband from Nagu. Later, on Saturday night, they came to Hyderabad on their bike and met with Kumaraswamy at Gandimaisamma area and after that the trio proceeded to Medchal area.

On the same day, while they were proceeding to Medchal area on their bike, the police, who were conducting vehicle checking apprehended them.