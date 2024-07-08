Hat-trick on home turf

Rangareddy: By scoring yet another win from Serilingampally constituency under Chevella Lok Sabha segment, the BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi has managed to register a hat-trick this time from home turf.

Elected for the first time 10 years ago, A Gandhi came a long way to complete his hat-trick, with consecutive three wins back to back in 2014, 2018 and 2023.

Gandhi was declared elected by a whopping margin of 46,552 votes since he managed to secure 1,57,332 votes in his favour and beat the close Congress contender Jagdeeshwar Goud, who got 1,10,780 votes.

Beginning his political career as a TDP leader, Gandhi was elected as a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly for the first time in 2014 on Telugu Desam Party’s ticket. Later, he joined the BRS party and scored two consecutive wins in 2018 and 2023 as the pink party candidate.

Hailing from Kukatpally in Hyderabad, 63-year-old Gandhi is a businessman and a politician by profession. He even served as a government whip in the second Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Serilingampally is one among the seven constituencies of Chevella Lok Sabha Segment that includes Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, Tandur, Pargi, Vikarabad and Chevella.

Apart from Serilingampally, three more seats – Chevella, Maheshwaram and Rajendranagar were retained by the BRS party in the assembly elections held in December 2023. However, following the recent defection of BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah into the Congress, the total number of BRS seats in Chevella Parliamentary segment drops down to three from four.