Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan from Monday

Hyderabad: AICC Telangana incharge Manik Rao Thackeray on Sunday said that the Congress party leaders would make people aware of the anti-people policies of the BJP led government in the form of charge sheets during the 'Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan' padayatra starting from Monday.

The Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan Padayatra is starting from Monday in Telangana, and all the Congress leaders have been asked to attend the padayatra. The TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and the main leaders would be participating in padayatra in Medaram.

The party leaders would highlight the speeches given by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and also the BJP's anti-people programs in the country in the last eight years and explain to the people in the form of a charge sheet.

Thackeray said that the TPCC Chief had released the charge sheet on the corruption and illegal activities undertaken by the KCR government. "We will take all this to the public. Since the Parliament and Assembly sessions are going on, the respective members will participate in the padayatra as per their convenience.

As Revanth Reddy is participating in the padayatra, there is no possibility of participating in the Parliament," he said. All the leaders would do padayatras in their respective constituencies. They would also participate in other areas depending on their schedule.