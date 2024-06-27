Haunted by Dharani delay woes, ryots fear denial of loan waiver

Hyderabad: With lakhs of Dharani applications landing at the revenue offices and most taking longer time than expected to get resolved, farmers fear denial of government schemes, including crop loan waiver for which Rs 31,000 crore funds have already been earmarked.

While the State government is in haste for implementation of the scheme, farmers who are yet to get land disputes resolved in wake of Dharani remain concerned about their future. They feel that the delay in getting relevant documents and passbooks means losing these benefits. “We are fighting for getting back our two-acre farm land, as Dharani has created a mess. When this came into force, to our surprise, part of our land was found to be added to the prohibited category. After a long struggle now it was cleared of the prohibited tag, but the land is yet to be secured with us. For the past several years we have been running from pillar to post and now reached Hyderabad with the hope that this will be resolved,” said G Bhagawantha Reddy, a paddy farmer from Aler, who owns about 20 acres of farm land.

While few other farmers who are tired of approaching local mandal offices for clearing minor discrepancies like mistakes in name are also started approaching the higher-ups in the State capital.

“I have been to different offices for the past five years for update my name, but to no avail. I came to know that approaching a higher-up in Hyderabad will be of more use. Since I fear losing the benefits of government schemes I have decided to knock on the doors of CCLA,” said A Parvatalu, a farmer from Nagarkurnool, who owns an acre of land.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), which is overseeing the way out of Dharani conundrum, is witnessing hoards of farmers now approaching the office directly. The authorities are now busy redirecting them back to their mandal offices. On June 14, the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration also held a video conference with all the District Collectors in the State for reviewing the progress and disposal of pending Dharani applications.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held on June 29, where Additional Collectors, RDOs and Tahsildars will be updating about the progress.

Several lakhs of fresh applications continue to land at revenue offices. Even though about 2.5 lakh applications have reportedly so far been received, according to some official estimates, the disputes which have cropped up following Dharani could be nearly 20 lakh. “Since we kick started this, 2 lakh applications were submitted initially.

Now another 1.5 lakh applications have landed. There could be some 20 lakh such grievances. This is an ongoing process and we are ensuring that these issues are resolved at the earliest and past mistakes are undone,” said a higher official to The Hans India.