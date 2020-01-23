Hawkers occupy Metro parking in Hyderabad

Dilsukhnagar: Petty vendors near the Metro station are occupying the free parking space regularly. As Dilsukhnagar area is packed with pedestrians and also teems with vehicles and pedestrians, encroachment of parking area is creating hassles for the commuters. Locals want the officials to pay attention to the grave problem at the earliest. "We are not having any place to park our vehicles and give send-off to our dear ones. Policemen and Metro officials should co-ordinate and find a permanent solution to the issue," said V Vinay, a commuter at Metro station.