HC adjourns 5 petitions seeking CBI probe into Kaleshwaram illegalities to April 10

Hyderabad: On Monday, Dr. K.A. Paul, one of the petitioner in the batch of 5 petitions (four PILs and one writ petition) seeking a CBI / SFIO probe into ‘illegalities’ committed during the construction of the Kaleshwaram Project, appeared before the CJ bench and informed that he has filed an interim Application in his PIL and sought hearing of the petitions.

As the interim application was not before the CJ bench, the bivision bench adjourned the PIL to April 10. The division bench, comprising the CJ and Justice Julakanti adjourned the batch of PILs and writ petition for hearing of the interim application filed by Dr. Paul along with the other petitions to April 10 for further hearing.

On the last date of hearing, the CJ bench directed the Additional A-G Imran Khan to get instructions on the prayer of the petitioners, seeking a CBI probe.

Court extends interim protection to Sivananda Reddy

Adjourns writ filed by Reddy, ex-Additional SP, to April 15 for further hearing

On Monday, a writ petition filed by Sivananda Reddy, former Additional SP, his wife and son, seeking a direction to the CCS, Hyderabad, not to arrest them, was listed before Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy. During the day, the writ was not heard.

At 4.15 pm, when the judge was about to rise from the bench, after completing the work, the counsel for Reddy and his family members made a mention before the judge stating that the interim directions given to them on April 2, directing the CCS police not to take any coercive steps against the petitioners expires today; sought an extension of the protection till further date.

The judge, taking into consideration, the contentions of the counsel for the petitioner, adjourned the petition to April 15 for further hearing and extended the interim protection dated Apri, 2 of not to take aby coercive action against the petitioner till April 15.

Reddy and his family members are accused of encroaching 26 acres in Budvel village, Rajendernagar mandal, and selling them.