HC dismisses KTR’s petition seeking quash of FIR

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, the High Court Single Bench comprising of Justice Kunuru Lakshman dismissed the criminal petition filed by K Tarakarama Rao, MLA, who is accused No.1 in crime No. 12/ROC-CIU ACB-2024, registered in PS, ACB, CIU, Hyderabad for the offences U/s. 13(1)(a) r/w. 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Section 409 r/w. 120B IPC.

Petitioner KTR’s counsel requested to give the interim protection for 10 days, but the High Court has rejected the same.

Justice Kunuru Lakshman stated in the order that the complaint was lodged on 18-12-2024 and the FIR was registered on 19-12-2024.

Moreover, on the very next day i.e. on 20-12-2024, the petitioner KT Rama Rao herein filed the present criminal petition. The investigating agency should have a reasonable opportunity to investigate and collect evidence. Therefore, this Court cannot haste and thwart the investigation in the present case.

Further, the Court opined that once this Court holds that a prima facie case is made out, the other allegations pertaining to malice, absence of dishonest intention and misappropriation, failure to arraign the alleged third- party beneficiaries, etc. becomes a subject matter of investigation. Needless to say, the observations made in the order are only to decide the present petition.

The High Court accordingly dismissed the petition. The interim order dated 20-12-2024 stands vacated.