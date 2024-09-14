HC issues notices to 3 govt officers on SPCA, DPCA

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench of CJ Alok Aradhe & Justice T Vinod Kumar on Friday issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home), Director-General of Police and the Chief Secretary, directing them to respond within three weeks, while hearing a contempt case seeking a direction to punish the above officers for violating the orders of the division bench dated August 24, 2023.

The subject matter pertains to formation of State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) and District Police Complaints Authority (DPCA) in Telangana. One PIL and a writ were filed seeking a direction to the State government to constitute the same.

The petitioners in PIL and writ contend that the SPCA and DPCA exist only on paper, but there is no office allocated, no regular staff are deputed; are not made functional.

On August 24, 2023, the division bench cited, directed the government to make functional the SPCA and DPCA and gave ample time to establish them. As the order is not complied, the petitioners filed the contempt case in which the court had issued notices.

Hearing in the case was adjourned by three weeks.