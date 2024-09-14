  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

HC issues notices to 3 govt officers on SPCA, DPCA

Telangana High Court
x

Telangana High Court

Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench of CJ Alok Aradhe & Justice T Vinod Kumar on Friday issued notices to the Principal Secretary...

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench of CJ Alok Aradhe & Justice T Vinod Kumar on Friday issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home), Director-General of Police and the Chief Secretary, directing them to respond within three weeks, while hearing a contempt case seeking a direction to punish the above officers for violating the orders of the division bench dated August 24, 2023.

The subject matter pertains to formation of State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) and District Police Complaints Authority (DPCA) in Telangana. One PIL and a writ were filed seeking a direction to the State government to constitute the same.

The petitioners in PIL and writ contend that the SPCA and DPCA exist only on paper, but there is no office allocated, no regular staff are deputed; are not made functional.

On August 24, 2023, the division bench cited, directed the government to make functional the SPCA and DPCA and gave ample time to establish them. As the order is not complied, the petitioners filed the contempt case in which the court had issued notices.

Hearing in the case was adjourned by three weeks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick