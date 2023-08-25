HC issues notices to govt for suppressing facts in election petition by Minister V Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: On Thursday the High Court single bench of Justice K Lakshman issued notices to the State government and Chaluvagali Raghavendra Raju, petitioner before the Special Court for MPs & MLAs, Nampally, seeking a direction to the SHO, II Town Mahbubnagar PS to register a case against Minister V Srinivas Goud for suppressing information before the Returning Officer, Mahbubnagar.

On the directions of the Special Court, an FIR 241/2023 was registered by the II Town PS. The judge was hearing two criminal petitions viz., one filed by Rajendra Prasad, advocate of Mahbubnagar, accused 10 in the FIR 241/2023 registered at II Town PS, and another by D Ronald Rose, IAS (accused 5) former district collector Mahbubnagar, J Srinivas (accused 6), additional collector, Nalgonda, former RDO, Mahbubnagar, A Padma Shri (accused 8), Medak and former deputy collector-cum-RDO, Mahbubnagar, and S Venkat Rao (accused 9), collector, Suryapet, and former district collector, Mahbubnagar. The petitioners sought direction to quash the FIR.

Hearing in the case was adjourned by a week for filing counter-affidavits.

HC issues notices to govt on illegal constructions on govt land in Jagtial Municipality

Hearing adjourned by four weeks for filing counter-affidavits

The HC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vinod Kumar, questioned the Jagtial Municipal Commissioner why he has not taken action to stop illegal constructions by Arya Vysya Sangam on the Endowment land admeasuring 30,690 square ft area.

The Arya Vysya Sangam is going ahead with the construction of residential/non-residential buildings on the land by demolishing 15 choultry rooms and 12 shops, in the name of “Sardar Satram”.

The bench issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration), Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration, Jagtial municipal commissioner, Jagtial collector, Endowments Commissioner, and Executive Officer, Sardar Satram, directing them to file replies to notices within four weeks.

The bench directed the municipal commissioner to inform the court what action he has taken on the representations dated December 19, 2022 and March 6, 2023, wherein the petitioner had complained to the commissioner that the Arya Vysya Sangam is going ahead with illegal constructions of residential/non-residential complexes on the Endowment land, after demolishing the structures on the land.

The bench was adjudicating the WP(PIL) at the scrutiny stage filed by Venna Suresh, district secretary, Communist Party of India, Jagtial, aggrieved by the action of Arya Vysya Sangam in going ahead with the construction on the Endowment land, without obtaining permission from the municipal commissioner. Hearing in the case was adjourned by four weeks.