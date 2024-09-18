HC orders removal of BRS Nalgonda office

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, the High Court Single Bench of Justice T. Vinod Kumar directed the BRS party to remove the illegally constructed BRS party office in Nalgonda within 15 days and further directed it to pay an amount of rupees One lakh to the District Legal Service Authority, Nalgonda for constructing the building without obtaining prior permission from the Nalgonda Municipality, within four weeks. The Judge came down heavily on the counsel for the BRS party for constructing the BRS party office on a one acre land in Nalgonda without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authority and later moving an application under the Building Regularisation Scheme for regularisation.

Justice T. Vinod Kumar expressed serious concern over the move of the BRS party in constructing its party office in the absence of prior approval of the competent authority and said that BRS party, while in power, formulated rules and violated them and the law will be the same for a common man and the BRS party, the Judge observed.

The counsel for the petitioner BRS party made redundant requests seeking exemption from paying rupees One lakh cost to the District Legal Service Authority.

The Judge while rejecting the plea of the petitioner at the first instance itself observed that the BRS party is a financially sound regional party in the country and it can pay the cost.

The Judge was adjudicating the Writ Petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party, Nalgonda represented by Ramavath Ravinder Kumar, aggrieved by the action of the Municipal Commissioner, Nalgonda in issuing a Notice dated 20-7-2024 directing the BRS party to remove the un authorisedly constructed party office within 15 days, from the date of issuance of the Notice, which was challenged through this Writ Petition.

The BRS party office in Nalgonda is constructed on a One acre land, located in Survey numbers 1498 and 1506, located in Nalgonda village and Mandal. The BRS party while it was in power issued GO.No. 167 dated 16-8-2018 and GO. 66 Revenue (Assn-1) Dep., dated 21-6-2019 allocating the said land for the construction of the BRS party office in Nalgonda in sheer violation of the rules in vogue.