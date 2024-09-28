Live
Just In
HCL to Open New Campus in Hyderabad, Providing 5,000 Jobs
HCL Technologies is set to launch a new campus in Hyderabad's Hitech City, expected to create 5,000 additional jobs for engineers
HCL Technologies is set to launch a new campus in Hyderabad's Hitech City, expected to create 5,000 additional jobs for engineers. In a meeting held at the Secretariat, HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to inaugurate the new campus.
During their discussion, the focus was on Telangana’s priority educational and skill development programs. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his desire for HCL to partner with the Young India Skill University, providing enhanced training and educational resources to benefit thousands of youth across the state. He reiterated the government's commitment to collaborating with HCL for skill development and job creation.
The Chief Minister praised HCL's efforts to generate employment in the state and assured them of full support from the government. He emphasized that this partnership would not only create jobs but also contribute to the state's economic growth.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra confirmed HCL’s commitment to participating in initiatives that empower youth with essential skills, noting that HCL’s GUVI platform would boost both employment opportunities and technical capabilities. She highlighted how HCL’s collaboration with the Telangana government would help bridge the skill gap in the industry.
Plans were also discussed to expand HCL’s educational programs to other universities in Telangana, ensuring more students benefit from these initiatives. HCL had launched its skill development platform GUVI two years ago, offering technical courses in local languages to remove language barriers in technical education.