HD Kumaraswamy calls on CM KCR

Hyderabad: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday called on Telangana CM KCR here.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader met the latter at the official residence Pragati Bhavan. The pink party leader hosted lunch for Kumaraswamy.

According to the CMO, the two leaders discussed the development of Telangana, the role of regional parties in national politics, the key role chief minister Rao should play in the national politics in the present situation and other national political issues.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Rao's efforts to bring together like-minded parties ahead of 2024 elections.

The TRS leader, who is trying to forge an alliance against the BJP government at the Centre, has been holding talks with leaders of various regional parties.

Rao met Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav in Patna on August 31.

The TRS chief had earlier visited Bangalore and called on former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.