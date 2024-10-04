Health centres in agency areas will get a leg-up, says minister

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its kind initiative, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Thursday directed officials to strengthen hospitals in ITDA areas for providing better treatment to Chenchus and tribals. A large number of tribals and Chenchus live in ITDA limits like Bhadrachalam, Eturunagaram, Munnanuru, and others in various districts.

He chaired a review meeting to take stock of medical facilities being provided to tribals and Chenchus in ITDA limits at Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Samkshema Bhavan.

The minister asked officials to take steps for providing better treatment in Chenchu pentas and Girijan hamlets. He wanted them to come up with an action plan. The minister wanted the health officials to coordinate with the Forest and Panchayat Raj staff for providing better treatment to tribals.

He had a detailed discussion on the proposals made by officials. The minister ordered the PHCs and sub-centres, social health centres, and regional hospitals to reach the ITDA areas and shift patients to the centres within 30 minutes of an emergency. In this regard, he wanted officials to have an action plan.

The minister asked officials to submit proposals for setting up health centres wherever they are needed. ‘Officials should give top priority and ensure there are enough medicines and availability of basic infrastructure. Pregnant women should be shifted to birth-waiting rooms a week before the estimated delivery date (EDD). The staff appointed there should know the local tribal language, which helps in solving their problems’, he said.

He asked officials to provide alternate arrangements at places where there is no facility of 108 by providing a bike ambulance. The minister discussed seasonal diseases in the ITDA areas. He asked officials to be alert as there were rains in different parts of the State.

Officials told the minister that because they took precautionary measures well in advance, viral fevers were less common across the State.