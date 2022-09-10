Health for all main motive of PM: Union minister

Bibinagar ( Yadadri-Bhongir): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Saturday said that the Prime Minister Modi's ideas towards the medical sector of the country are laudable and added that all countries are looking towards the research being done in our country.

Bharati Pravin Pawar visited AIIMS Medical College in Bibinagar and inspected the operation theatres, radiology, ICU and OPD blocks of AIIMS and the ongoing construction works in the AIIMS premises

As a part of the programme, she inaugurated digital radiography and ultrasonography at Rainbow Park for MBBS students. Later, she took part in a meeting held in the auditorium.

Addressing the students, she said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, efforts are being made to provide medical services to every remote village and added that as many as 1.25 lakh health centres are being set up in the villages of the country.

She said that patients will be provided medical services with digital technology by giving ID cards and on lining their details under the Ayushman Bharath programme.

She said the Prime Minister, with the intention of establishing AIIMS hospitals in all the States of the country, has increased the number of AIIMS to 22 from 6 and said that MBBS students should take advantage of it and become good doctors in the interest of the country.

She added that Prime Minister Modi has started the vaccination process to get rid of Covid which has become a challenge for all countries. Vaccines and medicines have been supplied to 150 countries from our country under Universal family ( Vasudika Kutumbam) initiative.

She stated that both doctors and scientists are working hard in such a way that all countries are looking towards India in research and medical fields and added that the country is ready to face all the disease problems. State-of-the-art labs are being made available to diagnose the early detection diseases, she added.

She informed that as many as Rs 1022 crores have been sanctioned to Bibinagar AIIMS from the Centre and added that construction of 9 additional blocks will be completed by 2023.

She said that Bibinagar AIIMS is going to be world class in the country and the students here should bring laurels to AIIMS.

Stating that India has more youngsters than the rest of the world, she stressed that efforts should be made to make the country as Vishwa guru in forthcoming days. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, AIIMS Director Vikas Bhatia, Dean Nithinjan, Deputy Director Anantha Rao, Medical Superintendent Kalyani, Dhanalakshmi, and others participated in this programme.