Health Minister urges people to avail treatment in govt hosps

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Wednesday advised the BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, to avoid conspiracies to destroy government hospitals.

Responding to KTR questioning the government on deaths in Gandhi Hospital, he said that it was sad that mud was thrown on Gandhi Hospital and the morale of the poor who come there for treatment was also damaged.

“Everyone knows how corporate hospitals have grown in the State during the previous government. People have not forgotten how they have damaged the government hospitals. It is a shame that BRS—which destroyed government hospitals like Gandhi and Osmania for ten years—was now in the Opposition and doing the same kind of conspiracies,” the minister said.

Rajanarasimha said the tertiary care hospitals, like Gandhi, generally get the most critically ill patients. “Doctors try their best to cure their disease and keep them alive till the last minute. Some people lose their lives because the situation is already dire. That is why tens of deaths occur every month in any tertiary care hospitals across the country. But KTR is trying to put the numbers under a magnifying glass as if deaths happen only during the Congress regime. His words are a reflection of his ignorance and his natural quality of defending corporate forces,” he said.

He alleged that KTR was conspiring to destroy Gandhi Hospital and benefit corporate hospitals by keeping patients away. If he doesn't stop destroying government systems that benefit the poor, people will teach him a lesson.

“I was also born in the old Gandhi Hospital. I have already said that it is my responsibility to look after the welfare of my people. I say again: don't be afraid to believe BRS conspiracies. Be brave and come and get treated. We are providing all necessary facilities,” he asserted.