Health Profile on mission mode: Collector Anurag Jayanti

Sircilla: Rajanna Sircilla and Mulug districts have been selected experimentally in creating e-health profiles of the people of the state. The programme was inaugurated by IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on March 5 in Vemulawada in Sircilla district.

As part of this, health workers are visiting every home collecting samples to conduct approximately 30 types of health tests (blood group, anemia, kidney and liver etc.) at Telangana Diagnostic District Hub.

The details of the respective tests will be stored in a computer. The main purpose of this is to scientifically predict the number of illnesses people are likely to be affected in the future and to prevent them from getting the respective diseases.

A 'health card with a unique health identification number linked to the "Aadhaar card" given to the individual. This allows the person to be fully aware of the person's health information by using the digital health card of the doctor who examines them in case of any emergency.

The programme is going on mission mode. A state-of-the-art machinery has been set up at a cost of Rs 27 crore to rectify the delay in testing the samples. Analyzing six to seven thousand samples per day

The Department of Health is moving forward with the aim of completing the survey by May 20 under the supervision of District Collector Anurag Jayanti. 2. 40 lakh people have been tested in the district while there are 3.60 lakh thousand people with 18 years and above age reaching 66 percent of the target.

A total of 203 teams are being set up at 15 health centers in 13 mandals of the district to conduct the tests. The services of 84 students studying final year nursing education are being utilized to further accelerate the pace.

The result was an increase in speed in the survey. The survey is still completed in 1. 8 lakh households. Of these, 2.36 lakh were tested and 3. 43 lakh blood samples were collected. State-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence-powered devices are being used to accurately analyze and record the results. For this, equipment worth Rs 30 crore is being spent.

An average of 6,000 blood samples are tested per day and their full details are entered into a computer. Special software is being designed to keep everyone's health details confidential.

Telangana Diagnostic Hub in Siddipet and Karimnagar districts, including the Telangana Diagnostic Hub in Sircilla, the district headquarters engaged for rapid analysis of blood samples. A total of 26 specialized vehicles used on a rental basis to move the samples faster.

"We are taking steps to expedite the completion of the Health Profile Survey in Sircilla district. We have already increased the number of survey teams in that direction" Collector Anurag Jayanthi said.