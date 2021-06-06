Health scheme KCR Suraksha soon

Hyderabad: Like 'KCR Kits' for neonatal mothers and just born babies, another health scheme, 'KCR Suraksha' will be launched on Monday which will provide free diagnostic services to the needy in 19 district headquarters.

According to official sources, the Health department had suggested KCR Suraksha, KCR Diagnostics and KCR Medical Test Centres as the possible names for this scheme. The chief minister would be selecting the final name to be given on Sunday.

These centres will provide 57 diagnostics, including Covid, MRI, cardiac, neuro and kidney-related tests free of cost.

The installation of medical equipment in all new diagnostic centres was already completed in Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Jangaon, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Sircilla, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Gadwal and Asifabad districts and in the major government hospitals. It may be mentioned here that the Chief Minister had said that the decision to set up 19 diagnostic centres at the district headquarters is a landmark one in the history of medical and health sector in the State. The government came up with this concept as it felt that diagnostic tests were as important as doctors, medicines and injections. It proposes to set up such diagnostic centres in every district in a phased manner. The CM wanted Ministers, MLAs, local body representatives to coordinate with the Medical and Health department officials and ensure better medical care reach people.

Besides the general tests, certain speciality tests, which are expensive, would also be done at the centres free of cost. The Government had made arrangements to send the results of the test reports to the patients' mobile phones.

These centres will have modern technology supported testing equipment like a fully automatic Immunoassay analyser, a five-part cell counter, fully automatic urine analyser. Along with these, ECG, 2D Echo, ultrasound, digital X-ray and other such imaging testing units were also provided.

Officials informed the CM that these testing equipment work very fast and they produce 400 to 800 reports per hour. An adequate number of pathologists, microbiologists, radiologists and other staff needed to conduct the tests have already been posted at these centres, officials add.