Health workers conduct coronavirus victim's funeral in Hyderabad

Health workers have conducted the funeral of a 74-year-old man who died after being infected with coronavirus on Saturday. His samples, which were collected after his death, tested positive for coronavirus.

As the family of the elderly man put under quarantine, no one was able to attend the funeral and the health workers buried the man on Saturday.

The Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the man who declared positive for the virus after his death also has other complications. He recently arrived in Hyderabad after attending a religious meeting in Delhi.

As per the guidelines for the 21-day nationwide lockdown, not more than 20 persons are allowed for the funeral.