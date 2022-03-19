Heatwave grips parts of Telangana

People in Telangana are reeling under intense heatwave with maximum day temperature touching 40-42 degree Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the weather condition in the state is unusual as hot winds have already started blowing in parts of the state.

On Friday, Nalgonda recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius which is the highest this season so far i.e. 6.1 degree Celsius above normal, according to the IMD. At present, the maximum temperature in the state is 2-4 degree higher than the average temperature of 36-37 degrees for March second and third week.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Chaprala in Adilabad district recorded maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees in the last 24 hours. The weathermen predicted that the temeperatures may rise further next week.

The weather department also issued an Orange alert in the north districts of Telangana for next five days as the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, an Yellow alert warning has been issued to other districts where the maximum temperature is likely to be between 36 and 40 degrees.

According to the Centre, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

On the other hand, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, is likely to witness at isolated places in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Saturday.