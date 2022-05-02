Heatwave scorches Nizamabad, Kamareddy districts

Nizamabad: Main roads and markets of the city wore a deserted look as day temperature rose to 46 degree Celsius on Monday. Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts recorded the highest temperatures for the last week in a row. Monday was slightly lower by 2℃ compared to Sunday. Temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days. Tondakur recorded 44.4 ℃, Macloor mandal Lakmapoor 44.3℃, Rengal 44.3℃ and Nizamabad north 44.1℃ on Monday. Nizamabad Kamareddy districts are likely to witness heat wave conditions next 5 days with the maximum temperature reaching up to 47 degrees.

Several mandals in the erstwhile Nizamabad district saw a further increase in temperatures, including Yedapalli, which had its warmest night in the month of April in 62 years, TSPDS department officials stated on Monday. Sunday recorded the hottest day of the season.

The highest maximum temperature in the Nizamabad district, however, was recorded in Janakampet (46.6°C) Yedapalli mandal on Sunday. All mandals of the Kamareddy and Nizamabad district had temperature higher than 40 degrees Celsius.

The TSDPS department recorded on April 29 Nandipet Ton fakir 45.2℃, Mendore Menur 45.1℃, on April 30 Rengal 45.8℃ makloor 45.2℃. The maximum temperature in Kamareddy rose from 37.5°C on Friday to 40.6°C on Saturday. The record highest temperature of the month of April of Nizamabad was 44.3°C, which was reported on April 16, 1947.

"The previous night, we had recorded 28.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum highest temperature in Kamareddy Nizamabad since 2010," said TSDPS statistical data, adding that similar weather conditions would prevail in the erstwhile Nizamabad district on Tuesday.

According to TSDPS, the week-long heat that started from April 27 is likely to subside by May 10 when a westerly wave entering the Telangana from North India is expected to push the high pressure system away to the eastern side.