Heavy Floodwaters Inundate Gandipet and Himayat Sagar Reservoirs in Hyderabad

The Gandipet and Himayat Sagar reservoirs in Hyderabad are witnessing significant inflows due to heavy flooding.
Hyderabad: The Gandipet and Himayat Sagar reservoirs in Hyderabad are witnessing significant inflows due to heavy flooding. The floodwaters are being channelled into these reservoirs from the Firangi Canal and the Bulkapur Vagu.
Currently, the water level at the Himayat Sagar reservoir is at 1,756 feet, just below its full capacity of 1,763.50 feet. Meanwhile, the Gandipet (Osman Sagar) reservoir is also nearing its full capacity, with current water levels recorded at 1,782 feet against its maximum capacity of 1,790 feet.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to manage the reservoir levels and ensure the safety of nearby areas. The inflows are expected to continue, and residents in low-lying regions have been advised to stay alert and follow updates from local authorities.