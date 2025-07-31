Live
- Heavy Inflows at Nagarjunasagar, 26 gates lifted
- Manchu Vishnu Supports Kingdom Movie, Slams Fake Review Culture
- Top 10 T20I Batters in the World – July 2025 Rankings
- Charlotte Ritchie talks about her experience filming ‘Code of Silence’
- Delta Flight Faces Turbulence, Makes Emergency Landing in Minneapolis
- Hindu seers welcome Malegaon blast case verdict, demand apology from Congress
- Vivo T4R Debuts in India with Quad-Curved AMOLED Display and Dimensity 7400 Chipset
- Raghav Chadha reveals if he ever thought about joining Bollywood
- India will not bow to foreign pressure, national interest supreme for 'Modi Govt': Ranbir Gangwa
- Khushi Kapoor makes a fashion statement
Heavy Inflows at Nagarjunasagar, 26 gates lifted
Highlights
Nagarjunasagar reservoir is witnessing continued heavy flood inflows from its upper reaches, prompting the release of water through 26 crest gates.
Nagarjunasagar reservoir is witnessing continued heavy flood inflows from its upper reaches, prompting the release of water through 26 crest gates.
Officials reported an inflow of 1.76 lakh cusecs, while 2.56 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged downstream. The current water level has reached 585.10 feet, just shy of the reservoir's full level of 590 feet.
Out of a total storage capacity of 312 TMC, the reservoir now holds 297.72 TMC of water.
The scenic spectacle of water gushing through the open gates has drawn large crowds of tourists, eager to witness the impressive flow at one of the state's major water bodies.
Next Story