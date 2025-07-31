Heavy Inflows at Nagarjunasagar, 26 gates lifted

Nagarjunasagar reservoir is witnessing continued heavy flood inflows from its upper reaches, prompting the release of water through 26 crest gates.

Officials reported an inflow of 1.76 lakh cusecs, while 2.56 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged downstream. The current water level has reached 585.10 feet, just shy of the reservoir's full level of 590 feet.

Out of a total storage capacity of 312 TMC, the reservoir now holds 297.72 TMC of water.

The scenic spectacle of water gushing through the open gates has drawn large crowds of tourists, eager to witness the impressive flow at one of the state's major water bodies.