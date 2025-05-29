Heavy Inflows Expected into PJP Project: Gadwal Collector Warns Residents

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh issued a public alert on Thursday, warning residents in low-lying and riverbed areas to remain vigilant due to a significant increase in inflow into the PJP (Priyadarshini Jurala Project) canal.

The Collector stated that heavy rainfall in the upstream regions has led to a surge in water release from dams located in the catchment areas of Dharur Mandal. As a result, the inflow into the PJP reservoir is expected to rise substantially, with projections indicating that the current 40,000 cusecs of inflow could reach 1,00,000 cusecs by tomorrow.

In anticipation of the increased inflow, the spillway gates of the PJP dam are likely to be opened this evening. Given the possibility of a sudden surge in water levels, the Collector has instructed all relevant departments to take precautionary safety measures immediately.

The Collector emphasized that people living in flood-prone areas, especially those residing in riverbeds and low-lying zones, should be on high alert. He advised residents to avoid entering or traveling through these areas until further notice, particularly downstream of the dam where the flood risk is high.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will issue further updates as necessary. The district administration urged the public to cooperate with safety personnel and follow the instructions issued by local authorities to ensure their safety.

The warning comes as a proactive step to prevent loss of life and property during the expected rise in water levels caused by upstream discharge. Emergency response teams have been placed on standby in vulnerable mandals.