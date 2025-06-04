Heavy inflows in Godavari put a brake on tests at Medigadda

Hyderabad: Heavy inflows in river Godavari may delay the geo technical and other quality tests which are being carried out for the repairs of the damaged three barrages of Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram. Following the recommendations of the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority), the State Irrigation wing has made arrangements to conduct the tests at the barrage sites. As a result, the repair works proposed by the government will be hampered for a long time until water levels recede in the river.

The Irrigation officials said that considering the NDSA report, the irrigation officials said that the Pune-based Centre for Water and Power Research (CWPRS) has been asked to make some recommendations for tests at the barrages. The research centre suggested to conduct eight tests which includes parallel seismic, geo physical study, metal gates and the status of concrete structures. It requires at least one year to complete all the tests and prepare a report on the entire structure.

Officials said that the irrigation officials in consultation with the quality control wing visited the barrages but they could not move forward due to heavy inflows in Godavari under the influence of heavy rains in the monsoon season. “It takes a lot of time to conduct the tests in view of the requirement of technical expertise and big logistical support. Identifying seepage and the estimation of impact of craters under the raft are the major tasks in the tests”. The authorities said that the seismic tests also required a lot of time.

The IMD already predicted heavy rains in the current monsoon and projects under Godavari, which is already receiving good inflows. The technical teams will not conduct the tests unless the barrages are empty and dry. Water storage in the barrages will not give accurate results in the tests.