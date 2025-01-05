  • Menu
Heavy Police Deployment at KIMS Hospital Amid Allu Arjun’s Possible Visit

Hyderabad: Anticipation grew at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad as heavy police deployment was observed near the premises today. Reports suggest that Telugu cinema icon Allu Arjun might visit the hospital to meet Sritej.

The actor, known for his mass appeal and charismatic presence, is expected to check on the health of Sritej, sparking heightened security arrangements to manage the situation. Police personnel have been stationed around the hospital to ensure smooth functioning and prevent any untoward incidents.

Fans of Allu Arjun, upon learning about his possible visit, began gathering near the hospital in the hopes of catching a glimpse of their favorite star. Authorities are monitoring the crowd to maintain order.

Details about Sritej’s condition or the purpose of the visit remain undisclosed. However, Allu Arjun’s gesture of concern has once again highlighted his warm relationship with colleagues and friends in the industry.

