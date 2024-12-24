Live
Just In
Heavy Police Deployment Outside Allu Arjun’s Residence in Hyderabad
A large police force, including the Task Force team, has been deployed outside actor Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad : A large police force, including the Task Force team, has been deployed outside actor Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad. The authorities have set up barricades on both sides of the road leading to the actor’s house, creating a high-security zone.
The sudden increase in security has drawn significant public attention, with many speculating about the reasons behind the heavy deployment. The move comes amidst ongoing developments in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, for which Allu Arjun has been served police notices to appear for questioning.
While officials have not released an official statement about the deployment, sources suggest that it may be a precautionary measure to manage crowd control and maintain public order, given the actor's popularity and the sensitive nature of the case. The situation continues to unfold, and further updates are awaited regarding the police’s actions and their impact on the ongoing investigation.