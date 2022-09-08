Heavy rain alert issued to Telangana for the next three days amid low-pressure

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has said that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in the state till the tenth of this month. It said that very heavy rains are expected in Adilabad, Komurambhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupapalalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, and Khammam and heavy rains in Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts on Thursday.



It is learned that the surface trough is formed in Southeast Bay of Bengal and continues up to 5.8 km above sea level. It has been revealed that low pressure is likely to form in West Central Bay of Bengal on Thursday due to the effect of the trough.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, another surface trough formed in the surrounding areas of interior Karnataka and continued up to a height of 1.5 km above sea level. Due to this, heavy rains are falling in the state. Due to the effect of Surface Periodicity, rain lashed across Greater Hyderabad from Wednesday evening.