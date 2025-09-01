Heavy rain forecast

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.

Due to this, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at a few places for three days.

Today, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, and Alluri.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely at a few places in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Eluru.

The districts of Krishna, NTR, and Guntur are also likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in some areas.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in some places in the districts of Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam.

Wind speeds of 40-60 kmph are likely.

Fishermen should not venture into the sea until Thursday.

People in low-lying areas are cautioned to be vigilant.