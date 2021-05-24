Heavy rain & heatwave forecast for AP & TS

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to receive heavy rain and simultaneously experience heatwaves in the next 48 hours under the influence of depression in the Bay of Bengal.

The Astro Weather Forecast says that Telangana, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema Regions would experience above normal temperatures with pockets of acute heatwaves.

In the evening, sudden changes in weather with isolated thunder storms, lightning, strong gusty winds with moderate to heavy rains and dust storms are likely over dry areas of South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

The forecast said that a low-pressure area has formed over East Central Bay of Bengal and concentrated into a depression over east central Bay of Bengal which was moving North - Northwest wards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday.

The cyclone is also likely to turn into super cyclone and reach north Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts by May 26 morning.