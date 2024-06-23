Heavy rain in Bhadradri kottagudem district

Earlymorning there was heavy rain all over the district. Heavy rain in , 16 cms of rain fell in one night, in many colonies in Ashwaraopet Dammapet mandal, rain water entered the houses heavily, Satthupalli Singareni production was disrupted, Highest rainfall of 16 cm in one hour in Manuguru.

As a result of the rain, all areas in Manuguru are waterlogged, roads covered with ponds, Singareni coal production and private company's half-submerged, hindrance to soil removal work...