- Tiger Terror in Wayanad: Farmers Protest After Livestock Killings
- War of words between Aaditya Thackeray, Shrikant Shinde over Worli seat
- Mandhana's masterclass and Reddy's brilliance trounce South Africa 3-0
- Devastating Fire Ravages Slum Near Jammu Railway Station
- Meta and Apple's Potential AI Integration: A New Era of Collaboration
- Sonakshi, Zaheer are officially wife and husband; scene shifts to all-night party
- Sreeja Akula becomes first Indian to win WTT Contender singles title
- Heat wave scorches US, bringing record-breaking temperatures
- Mobile phone snatcher, injured in police firing, held in Hyderabad along with accomplice
- Members of the National ST Commission visited the victim
Heavy rain in Bhadradri kottagudem district
Earlymorning there was heavy rain all over the district. Heavy rain in , 16 cms of rain fell in one night, in many colonies in Ashwaraopet Dammapet mandal, rain water entered the houses heavily, Satthupalli Singareni production was disrupted, Highest rainfall of 16 cm in one hour in Manuguru.
As a result of the rain, all areas in Manuguru are waterlogged, roads covered with ponds, Singareni coal production and private company's half-submerged, hindrance to soil removal work...
