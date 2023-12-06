Heavy rain in parts of Telangana, two killed

Hyderabad: A couple died in a wall collapse in Telangana’s Khammam district on Wednesday as some parts of the state continued to experience heavy rain under the impact of severe cyclonic storm Michaung in Bay of Bengal.

The storm crossed the coast in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The deaths were reported from Cheruvu Madaram village in Nelakondapalli mandal of Khammam district.

Officials said the wall of a house collapsed due to incessant rain since Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Pullaiah (45) and Lakhsmi (38).

Forty sheep were killed due to heavy rain in Bhimavaram village in Aswapuram mandal in the same district.

Heavy rain led to massive crop damage in undivided Khammam and Warangal districts.

Farmers suffered huge losses due to the damage to crops which were ready for harvest. Heavy rain damaged paddy, cotton, maize and chilli crops in some mandals.

The damages were reported from Khammam, Wyra, Aswaraopet, Yellandu, Pinapaka and Palair constituencies.

Affected farmers have demanded the government to come to their rescue by providing compensation.

Heavy rain also affected coal production in two open cast mines of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, Maddukuru and Aswaraopet in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded over 30 centimetres rainfall in 24-hour period till 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Five other places in the same district received rainfall of over 21 cm.