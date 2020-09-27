Heavy rain lashes Telangana

Hyderabad: Very heavy rain lashed Telangana since Friday. Heavy downpour was witnessed at isolated places in Jangaon, Ranga Reddy, Siddipet, Warangal rural, Suryapet, and Mahbubnagar and heavy rain occurred at most places in Mahbubnagar, at a few places in Medak.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) centre on Saturday warned that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in the State for four more days. The rains are a result of a low-pressure area over east Bihar and neighbourhood and associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level from south Chhattisgarh to South interior Karnataka across Telangana and Rayalaseema.

The current South West monsoon had thrown the normal life out of gear in many parts of the Telangana State, including Greater Hyderabad. Numerous water bodies were breached, ponds overflooded and vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt due to incessant heavy rain in many parts of the state. Almost all streams and tanks are overflowing in the erstwhile Warangal district. Several streets – near Hanamkonda bus station, Prakashreddypet were inundated following the heavy rain.

In Khammam, inflows into the streams and tanks were increasing. Irrigation officials lifted two gates at Taliperu medium irrigation project in Cherla mandal to discharge 2,480 cusecs of water to avoid submergence of low-lying areas.

A few parts of both Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts saw light to moderate rain on Friday night. Standing cotton and maize crops were damaged due to the showers, causing losses to farmers. Two women died after thunderbolt struck them. Local streams were flooded due to the downpours in several places. Irrigation projects such as Sripada Yellampalli and Kumram Bheem, Rally Vagu and Neelwai received copious inflows.

On Friday evening, Vashaka Bharati (40), a resident of Ityala village in Dahegaon mandal and Powar Lalita Bai (35), a native of Kishannaik Thanda in Jainoor mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, were killed as they were struck by thunderbolt, when they were engaged in farm activities. An ox of a farmer also died in the similar mishap reported at Marthadi village in Bejjur mandal.

According to IMD officials, the highest rainfall of 10 cm was received in Siddipet district, followed by Kondukur (6.5 cm) in Ranga Reddy district. In the GHMC area, Madhapur received 5.2 cm of rainfall.