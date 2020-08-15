Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Warangal

Warangal: Overnight heavy rain wreaked havoc in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanamkonda-Kazipet throwing normal life helter-skelter. With the downpour was nonstop right through the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, denizens living in low-lying areas had a tough time. Virtually, they spent a sleepless night. Traffic came to a grinding halt on the Warangal-Karimnagar highway near Ramaram, a suburban village of Hanamkonda. Kakatiya University Inspector David and Sub-Inspector Harikrishna are having a tough time in regulating the vehicular traffic.

The midnight cloudburst has also left Kasibugga, SRR Thota, Shiva Nagar and other colonies in knee-high water. Finally, the heavy rain gave a respite in the early hours allowing people to celebrate Independence Day.

Helpline: The GWMC authorities opened helpline numbers 91009 08402, 97019 99688, 97019 99659 for the redressal of rain-related grievances. The denizens can also lodge their complaints through WhatsApp 79971 00300. In addition to this, the citizens can call on toll-free number 1800 425 1980.

Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy assured people to extend all possible help with immediate effect in regard to the issues of floodwaters.