Heavy rainfall expected in Telangana today and tomorrow
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Telangana today and tomorrow, attributed to the influence of the Eastern and Western Troughs.
Particularly affected will be the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, where orange warnings have been issued. The Meteorological Department has also cautioned residents in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Janagama, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar, as yellow warnings indicate the potential for heavy rainfall in these areas.
In Hyderabad and surrounding districts, the forecast includes overcast skies coupled with light to moderate rain along with occasional showers. Residents are advised to stay alert and monitor further updates from the Meteorological Department.