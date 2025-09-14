Heavy rains at isolated places in Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rains occurred at some isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Khammam and Suryapet districts in the state on Saturday. However, no property damage or casualties were reported in the areas hit by heavy rain.Disaster management teams evacuated people in low-lying areas in Nirmal and Khammam district in advance to prevent flood-related incidents.

The alerted district Collectors had deployed disaster teams in the villages which received heavy rains in the morning to closely monitor flood levels in the rivulets and water bodies near the habitations. The IMD has predicted that light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are very likely to occur at most places on Sunday also. It warned that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.